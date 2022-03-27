MTP Compressed: Ukrainian ambassador, senators react to Biden’s walked-back regime change call

Oksana Markarova, Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, joins Meet the Press to respond to President Biden’s remarks that Putin “cannot remain in power.” Plus, Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) discuss U.S. red lines against Russia and this week’s contentious Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.March 27, 2022
