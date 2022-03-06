MTP Compressed: US weighs no-fly zone as Ukraine pleads for additional support from the West

Secretary of State Antony Blinken joins Meet the Press to discuss supplying Poland with planes amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Plus, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.) says “nothing is off the table” when it comes to war and supporting a no-fly zone. Also, Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, discusses U.S. relations with China and Russia.March 6, 2022