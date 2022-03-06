IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Blinken: If Poland sends jets to Ukraine, U.S. will want to 'backfill' them

    01:45

  • Nikki Haley: 'I was mortified' Biden asked China for help with Russia

    02:10

  • Manchin: No-fly zone in Ukraine should not be taken off the table

    01:18

  • U.S. should ‘give the Ukrainians the ability to create a no-fly zone’

    01:35

  • Blinken on future of diplomacy with Putin: 'I think we need to be prepared for this going on for some time'

    01:41

  • Engel: For Russia, 'the offensive is not going well'

    03:01

  • 'They're arriving with nothing,' Ukrainian refugees pour into Poland

    01:47

  • Manchin to fellow Democrats: 'Get your financial house in order'

    00:43

  • Full Stavridis and Hill: In Russian conflict, ‘he biggest weapon we have is truth’

    07:04

  • Full Nikki Haley: 'We were late to the game,' in supporting Ukraine

    07:59

  • Full Manchin Interview: 'Forget about the aspirational, we’re living in the real world'

    05:58

  • Blinken on a no-fly zone in Ukraine: We're trying to end this war, 'not start a new one'

    02:15

  • Full Panel: Nuclear threat spurs global anxiety

    08:24

  • Full Blinken: ‘Taking a city is not taking the hearts and minds of Ukrainians’

    09:23

  • Latest jobs numbers paint a rosy picture, but recent revisions tell a different story

    01:15

  • Ukraine's fierce resistance continues, but worst is yet to come

    01:18

  • Eddie Glaude: Biden made a 'mistake' not mentioning Bloody Sunday in SOTU speech

    01:02
    MTP Compressed: US weighs no-fly zone as Ukraine pleads for additional support from the West

    02:34
    Rev. Sharpton: U.S. ‘cannot be global liberators’ and ‘ignore the threat to democracy’ at home

    01:19

  • David Miliband: Humanitarians can ‘staunch the bleeding’ but need politicians to ‘stop the killing’

    06:56

Meet the Press

MTP Compressed: US weighs no-fly zone as Ukraine pleads for additional support from the West

02:34

Secretary of State Antony Blinken joins Meet the Press to discuss supplying Poland with planes amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Plus, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.) says “nothing is off the table” when it comes to war and supporting a no-fly zone. Also, Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, discusses U.S. relations with China and Russia.March 6, 2022

