MTP Compressed: White House booster shot confusion, Trump’s enduring hold on GOP
On this week’s Meet the Press, Dr. Anthony Fauci addressed the FDA’s recommendation for coronavirus booster shots and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) discussed Donald Trump’s influence on the Republican Party as another GOP House member who voted for impeachment announces their retirement. Plus, the panel discussed the Biden administration’s struggles to address Covid, manage the surge of migrants at the border and work with a closely divided Congress.Sept. 19, 2021