MTP Compressed: White House provides additional aid to Ukraine amid domestic policy struggles

Igor Zhovkva, deputy head of the Office of Pres. Zelenskyy, joins Meet the Press to discuss Ukraine’s need for weapons as the war intensifies. Plus, Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) discusses Rep. Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) phone call to the House Republican conference after January 6. Blunt also discussed the potential Republican presidential nominee in 2024. Also, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) discusses what policies Democrats should focus on ahead of the midterm elections.April 24, 2022