Meet the Press

MTP Minute: Golda Meir reflects on Israeli independence on Meet the Press in 1956

01:24

Israeli Foreign Minister Golda Meir reflects on her nation’s struggle for self-determination amid its conflict with Egypt on Meet the Press in 1956. “Throughout our Jewish history if the Jewish people went out of existence just because other people wanted them to go our of existence there wouldn’t be a Jewish people and there wouldn’t be an Israel today,” Meir said.July 24, 2023

