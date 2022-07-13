MTP NOW July 13 — Inflation woes; new Uvalde surveillance footage; Biden lands in the Middle East

As President Biden kicks off his trip through the Middle East, his administration is facing their biggest challenge at home with the pace of inflation rising at its highest point in 40 years. Carol Lee and Heather Boushey discuss the potential fallouts. Plus: Gut-wrenching surveillance footage from Uvalde shows police waiting in the hallway for long periods as shots ring out throughout the school. Antonia Hylton speaks with the victims' families, who express their anger, while former ATF Special Agent in Charge Jim Cavanaugh calls it "a lack of leadership and a lack of courage." Leigh Ann Caldwell, Margie Omero and Brad Todd join the panel to talk midterms. Former Obama administration official Ben Rhodes predicts a possible escalatory situation with Iran.July 13, 2022