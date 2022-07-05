IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    MTP NOW July 5 — Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering; Guns on the ballot in November

MTP NOW July 5 — Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering; Guns on the ballot in November

After a July 4th shooting kills 7 and wounds 30, Mayor Nancy Rotering joins Meet the Press NOW to talk about the impact on a Chicago suburb. Pete Williams shares the latest on the investigation. Betsy Woodruff Swan, Rick Tyler, Xochitl Hinojosa join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable.July 5, 2022

