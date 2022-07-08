IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Elon Musk says he is backing out of his deal to buy Twitter

    MTP NOW July 8 — Gene Sperling; Abe assassination; Crime & the Ohio Senate race

    49:52
    MTP NOW July 7 — Rep. Fred Upton, fmr. Amb. Mike McFaul

    49:25

  • MTP NOW July 6 — Rep. Chu talks abortion access; Georgia DA says investigation ‘is not a game’

    49:53

  • MTP NOW July 5 — Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering; Guns on the ballot in November

    55:04

  • MTP NOW July 1 — Gov. Jay Inslee, Cheney’s Wyoming Debate, Abortion battle moves to states

    49:59

  • July 3 — Rep. Zoe Lofgren, Sec. Xavier Becerra, Danny Cevallos

    48:23

  • MTP NOW June 30 — Biden talks abortion & filibuster, Ketanji Brown Jackson joins the Supreme Court

    50:19

  • Meet the Press NOW | June 29 — Rep. Stephanie Murphy, GLAAD Pres. Sarah Kate Ellis, Carol Lam

    51:11

  • MTP NOW June 28 — Amb. Bill Taylor, Carol Leonnig, Chuck Rosenberg, Steve Kornacki

    49:39

  • MTP NOW June 27 — Rep. Nikema Williams, Leon Panetta, Pete Williams

    49:13

  • June 26 — Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, Gov. Hutchinson, Rep. Schiff

    47:30

  • MTP NOW June 24 — Roe overturned, Gov. JB Pritzker, Michigan AG Dana Nessel, Carol Tobias

    54:04

  • MTP NOW June 22 – Sen. Tim Kaine, Dasha Burns exclusive with Gov. Whitmer, Gene Sperling

    52:37

  • MTP NOW June 21 — Katie Hobbs, Rick Hasen, Steve Kornacki

    39:42

  • MTP NOW June 20 — Rep. Bill Pascrell, Ukraine setbacks, Juneteenth celebrations

    50:30

  • June 19 — Jan. 6th Committee Member Rep. Jamie Raskin, fmr. Treasury Sec. Larry Summers

    47:29

  • MTP NOW June 17 — Gov. Jared Polis, Amb. Bill Taylor, Pete Williams on the Watergate break-in at 50

    50:12

  • Fmr. Amb. to Ukraine Bill Taylor: War in Ukraine ‘probably goes into next year’

    06:23

  • MTP NOW June 16 — Jan. 6 Committee focuses on Pence-pressure campaign, David Cicilline, Josh Dawsey

    52:33

  • MTP NOW June 15 — Stephanie Ruhle & Kayla Tausche, Daniel Yergin, Guad Venegas & Vaughn Hillyard

    49:34

Meet the Press

MTP NOW July 8 — Gene Sperling; Abe assassination; Crime & the Ohio Senate race

49:52

President Biden signs an executive order on abortion on the day when a strong jobs report is released. White House economic adviser Gene Sperling says the that all the jobs lost during the pandemic have been recovered. After interviewing Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance, Yamiche Alcindor reports on the issue of crime and the Ohio Senate race. Anna Palmer, Faiz Shakir and Jim Dornan join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable.July 8, 2022

