MTP NOW July 8 — Gene Sperling; Abe assassination; Crime & the Ohio Senate race

President Biden signs an executive order on abortion on the day when a strong jobs report is released. White House economic adviser Gene Sperling says the that all the jobs lost during the pandemic have been recovered. After interviewing Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance, Yamiche Alcindor reports on the issue of crime and the Ohio Senate race. Anna Palmer, Faiz Shakir and Jim Dornan join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable.July 8, 2022