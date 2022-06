MTP NOW June 28 — Amb. Bill Taylor, Carol Leonnig, Chuck Rosenberg, Steve Kornacki

During Tuesday’s Jan. 6 committee hearing, White House Aide Cassidy Hutchinson described former President Donald Trump throwing his lunch at the wall. Primaries in multiple states nationwide including in Colorado, Illinois, and Mississippi are underway, coming days after the reversal of Roe v. Wade. NBC News National Political Correspondent Steve Kornacki previews Tuesday’s races from the big board. Finland and Sweden joining NATO is the ‘opposite of what President Putin wanted,’ says former Amb. Bill Taylor.June 28, 2022