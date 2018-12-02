First Read

MTP: Remembering President Bush, Cohen's guilty plea and Russian aggression

MTP Compressed: Former Sec. James Baker and former Vice President Dick Cheney remember President George H.W. Bush. Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) promises hearings and Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) expresses support for a stronger stand against Russia.Dec. 2, 2018

    01:18

