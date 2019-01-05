Meet the Press

Mulvaney says WH offer to Democrats: Steel, not concrete

01:13

In an interview airing tomorrow on Meet the Press, Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney tells moderator Chuck Todd that the president is willing to “take a concrete wall off the table” in negotiations with Democratic leaders over the shutdown.Jan. 5, 2019

