IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Murphy: Trump was told not to take action ‘for the sake of democracy’ after election by advisors

    01:27
  • UP NEXT

    Murphy: Cipollone claimed privilege on conversations related to Trump in Jan. 6 testimony

    00:55

  • Hogan: ‘Trump’s influence is diminishing’

    02:12

  • Raimondo: Women are key to fixing labor shortage

    00:58

  • Raimondo: 'No,' criticism of Biden's abortion performance isn't justified

    02:16

  • Chuck Todd: Biden arguably delivered on campaign promises but progressives demand more

    01:18

  • Democrats begin to question whether Biden should run again in 2024

    02:55

  • Full Raimondo: Voter sentiment over the economy is ‘frustrating’

    07:45

  • Chuck Todd: 'Trump wants to be in the conversation all the time'

    02:01

  • Full Murphy: ‘The president knew he had lost the election’

    10:16

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court bans use of unattended ballot drop boxes, potential ramifications for voter turnout

    02:04

  • Record crime spike drives Ohio Senate candidates to put safety center stage

    01:08

  • WH Economic Adviser: 'We've now recovered all the lost jobs in the private sector” during the pandemic

    06:57

  • 'Consider the challenge accepted, Court': Biden signs executive order on abortion

    02:29

  • Tim Ryan on abortion ruling: ‘This is not freedom’

    02:35

  • J.D. Vance on abortion: States need to ‘figure this stuff out’

    00:55

  • US should make a trade with Russia to bring Griner home, fmr. ambassador says

    01:51

  • Mississippi’s last abortion clinic shuts its doors

    04:46

  • Upton: Trump endorsee will likely secure Michigan GOP gubernatorial nomination

    08:40

  • ‘Almost complete turnover’ of senior leadership from WH press operations

    02:03

Meet the Press

Murphy: Trump was told not to take action ‘for the sake of democracy’ after election by advisors

01:27

In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), member of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, says former White House counsel Pat Cipollone’s testimony confirmed details about the advice former President Donald Trump received after the 2020 election. July 10, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Murphy: Trump was told not to take action ‘for the sake of democracy’ after election by advisors

    01:27
  • UP NEXT

    Murphy: Cipollone claimed privilege on conversations related to Trump in Jan. 6 testimony

    00:55

  • Hogan: ‘Trump’s influence is diminishing’

    02:12

  • Raimondo: Women are key to fixing labor shortage

    00:58

  • Raimondo: 'No,' criticism of Biden's abortion performance isn't justified

    02:16

  • Chuck Todd: Biden arguably delivered on campaign promises but progressives demand more

    01:18

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All