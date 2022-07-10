Murphy: Trump was told not to take action ‘for the sake of democracy’ after election by advisors

In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), member of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, says former White House counsel Pat Cipollone’s testimony confirmed details about the advice former President Donald Trump received after the 2020 election. July 10, 2022