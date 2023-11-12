IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press

Murphy: 'We cannot have a government shutdown' while Israel and Ukraine 'face existential crises'

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) tells Meet the Press foreign aid must get passed by year's end, as Ukraine runs out of ammunition and Israel "desperately" seeks support. "We cannot have a government shutdown this weekend" while Israel and Ukraine "face existential crises," he told Meet the Press.Nov. 12, 2023

