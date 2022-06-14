IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Meet the Press

Nancy Mace: Trump can ‘play whatever role he wants to’ in GOP

02:43

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) tells NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard that the Republican Party is “a big tent” and former President Trump, who endorsed Mace’s primacy challenger, “is welcome to lead whomever he wants within our party.”June 14, 2022

