  • Biden’s age ‘is a good thing,’ says Democratic lawmaker, but she won’t weigh in on 2024

    06:31
    NBC News gets first-hand look inside the ‘largest Hamas tunnel’ discovered by IDF

    01:38
    Iowa native has all-star collection of presidential campaign memorabilia

    02:39

  • ‘We need to be allowed to do the work’ in Gaza says UNICEF spokesperson

    04:36

  • ‘When you can’t change the laws, change the lawmaker,’ gun control advocate says

    04:55

  • Millions of Americans lose Medicaid for procedural reasons as pandemic-era protections end

    03:08

  • 'We need more humanitarian aid' in Gaza, says Chef José Andrés

    08:16

  • IDF Spokesperson claims ‘Hamas goes into UNRWA facilities and takes food’ intended for relief

    06:41

  • U.S. needs to ‘stick with their promises’ to support Iranian women, says activist Masih Alinejad

    03:04

  • Civil disobedience in Iran will only increase after Mahsa Amini's death, Alinejad says

    04:48

  • Remembering those in politics, culture and media who died in 2023

    03:41

  • Meet the Iranian woman standing up against 'gender apartheid' in her home country

    02:33

  • Meet the Olympic gold medalist advocating for Black maternal health

    03:17

  • Tim Alberta says political extremism among evangelicals doesn’t shake his Christian faith

    01:08

  • Meet the actress advocating for disability rights

    04:05

  • Meet the Moment: The voices outside of politics shaping important conversations

    01:02

  • Full Alinejad: ‘The new generation has nothing to lose’ in the fight for change in Iran

    33:27

  • Full Panel: Biden impeachment inquiry is 'not going to work to the Republican's favor'

    09:29

  • Houston mayor calls on Congress to act on immigration as border apprehensions reach new record

    05:19

  • Biden heads into 2024 supporting two key allies as Ukraine and Israel remain entangled in wars

    04:28

NBC News gets first-hand look inside the ‘largest Hamas tunnel’ discovered by IDF

01:38

Israel says it found one of the largest Hamas tunnels, just a ten-minute walk from the Israel-Gaza border. While embedded with the Israeli Defense Forces, NBC News Foreign Correspondent Josh Lederman was given a first-hand look at Hamas’ underground infrastructure.Dec. 27, 2023

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

Best of NBC News

