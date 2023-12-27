NBC News gets first-hand look inside the ‘largest Hamas tunnel’ discovered by IDF

Biden’s age ‘is a good thing,’ says Democratic lawmaker, but she won’t weigh in on 202406:31
- Now Playing
NBC News gets first-hand look inside the ‘largest Hamas tunnel’ discovered by IDF01:38
- UP NEXT
Iowa native has all-star collection of presidential campaign memorabilia02:39
‘We need to be allowed to do the work’ in Gaza says UNICEF spokesperson04:36
‘When you can’t change the laws, change the lawmaker,’ gun control advocate says04:55
Millions of Americans lose Medicaid for procedural reasons as pandemic-era protections end03:08
'We need more humanitarian aid' in Gaza, says Chef José Andrés08:16
IDF Spokesperson claims ‘Hamas goes into UNRWA facilities and takes food’ intended for relief06:41
U.S. needs to ‘stick with their promises’ to support Iranian women, says activist Masih Alinejad03:04
Civil disobedience in Iran will only increase after Mahsa Amini's death, Alinejad says04:48
Remembering those in politics, culture and media who died in 202303:41
Meet the Iranian woman standing up against 'gender apartheid' in her home country02:33
Meet the Olympic gold medalist advocating for Black maternal health03:17
Tim Alberta says political extremism among evangelicals doesn’t shake his Christian faith01:08
Meet the actress advocating for disability rights04:05
Meet the Moment: The voices outside of politics shaping important conversations01:02
Full Alinejad: ‘The new generation has nothing to lose’ in the fight for change in Iran33:27
Full Panel: Biden impeachment inquiry is 'not going to work to the Republican's favor'09:29
Houston mayor calls on Congress to act on immigration as border apprehensions reach new record05:19
Biden heads into 2024 supporting two key allies as Ukraine and Israel remain entangled in wars04:28
Biden’s age ‘is a good thing,’ says Democratic lawmaker, but she won’t weigh in on 202406:31
- Now Playing
NBC News gets first-hand look inside the ‘largest Hamas tunnel’ discovered by IDF01:38
- UP NEXT
Iowa native has all-star collection of presidential campaign memorabilia02:39
‘We need to be allowed to do the work’ in Gaza says UNICEF spokesperson04:36
‘When you can’t change the laws, change the lawmaker,’ gun control advocate says04:55
Millions of Americans lose Medicaid for procedural reasons as pandemic-era protections end03:08
Play All