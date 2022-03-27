NBC News poll: Biden hits lowest disapproval number yet
01:39
By a 71 to 28 percent margin, Americans say they don't have confidence in the president's ability to respond to the war. Overall, President Biden's job approval stands at just 40 percent, with 55 percent disapproving, his worst showing yet.March 27, 2022
