  • Full Portman: Biden’s Putin remark ‘plays into the hands of the Russian propagandists’

    09:09

  • Portman: U.S. must ‘draw a red line’ at use of chemical weapons against innocent civilians

    00:38

  • Ukrainian ambassador: 'We're grateful' U.S. is taking refugees, but 'let's focus' on stopping the war

    00:49

  • Markarova: Putin committing ‘brutal genocide attempt’ to ‘eliminate or exterminate’ Ukraine

    01:11

  • Full Ukrainian Ambassador: 'There are no red lines for Putin and his cronies'

    07:24

  • Engel: In latest speech, Zelenskyy 'essentially accused Western leaders … of being all talk'

    02:42
    NBC News poll: Biden hits lowest disapproval number yet

    01:39
    Moseley Braun: Ketanji Brown Jackson questioning ‘appealing to the worst instincts of the American people’

    05:48

  • Meet the Press reports season premiere takes a deep dive into classroom culture wars

    03:35

  • Pottinger: China’s strategy to ‘quietly’ support Russia is ‘not working’

    06:52

  • Fmr. Ambassador to NATO: 'Let Putin guess' on US, NATO red line for Russia

    05:51

  • Classroom culture wars: Who decides what students will learn?

    26:33

  • 'No more noble job': School board polarization pressures teachers, administrators

    12:47

  • Gen. Breedlove: ‘Putin is extremely unhappy with the performance of his military right now’

    06:16

  • ‘This is a big deal:’ U.S. & NATO consider red lines against Russia

    06:34

  • Latvian member of parliament calls for 'permanent' U.S. troop presence in the Baltics

    05:39

  • GOP senator: Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘qualified’

    07:02

  • Parents and Teachers in Florida Debate So-Called “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

    02:30

  • MTP Compressed: Escalation of war in Ukraine prompts debate over extent of U.S., NATO involvement

    02:57

  • 'One of a kind' Rep. Don Young, Alaska's long-serving congressman

    00:34

Meet the Press

NBC News poll: Biden hits lowest disapproval number yet

01:39

By a 71 to 28 percent margin, Americans say they don't have confidence in the president's ability to respond to the war. Overall, President Biden's job approval stands at just 40 percent, with 55 percent disapproving, his worst showing yet.March 27, 2022

