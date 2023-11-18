IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Israel will ‘likely’ need security presence in Gaza after war, retired general says

    06:18

  • More potential crimes by Rep. Santos uncovered in House ethics probe, says committee member

    05:54

  • 'Black women in this country are dying’ in pregnancy and childbirth due to healthcare inequalities

    04:32

  • Student Athletes: College sports and NIL | Meet the Press Reports

    34:50
    NCAA president calls for national NIL regulation: ‘Right now, there are no rules’

    09:18
    Senators Booker and Blumenthal push college athletes protections: ‘College sports is in crisis’

    15:16

  • ‘There’s a new hot dog in town’: College athletes try to make a living within NCAA rules

    07:39

  • Full Panel: GOP campaign rivalries prompting a 'three-way election' in primary

    09:03

  • Talks to secure release of hostages in Gaza are ‘very fluid’

    04:19

  • New Hampshire Biden supporters’ write-in campaign comes with risks, some Democrats warn

    02:16

  • Biden-Xi meeting lowered the chances that China will invade Taiwan, expert says

    05:32

  • 'I'm very proud of Capitol Police': Congressman recalls DNC evacuation during pro-Palestine protest

    07:02

  • Trump’s gag order temporarily lifted in NY trial

    01:48

  • There is a ‘real likelihood’ Santos will be expelled by the new year

    03:32

  • Meet the Press NOW — November 15

    49:59

  • Manchin: White House plays ‘to the far left because that’s where they think the base is’

    09:39

  • How 2024 elections in Taiwan and the U.S. could affect U.S.-China relations

    07:25

  • IDF ‘found clear evidence’ of Hamas operation out of Al-Shifa hospital, says spokesperson

    05:08

  • Manchin says Biden-Harris is not strongest ticket for Democrats in 2024: Full interview

    33:30

  • Asa Hutchinson says Sarah Huckabee Sanders called him before Trump endorsement

    17:18

Meet the Press

NCAA president calls for national NIL regulation: ‘Right now, there are no rules’

09:18

In an interview with Chuck Todd, NCAA President Charlie Baker discusses the state of the organization’s policy around student athletes’ ability to benefit from their name, image and likeness. Nov. 18, 2023

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

Best of NBC News

