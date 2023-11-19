IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

POLL: Joe Biden's standing hits new lows amid the Israel-Hamas war

  • Israel will ‘likely’ need security presence in Gaza after war, retired general says

    06:18

  • More potential crimes by Rep. Santos uncovered in House ethics probe, says committee member

    05:54

  • 'Black women in this country are dying’ in pregnancy and childbirth due to healthcare inequalities

    04:32

  • Blumenthal on Elon Musk’s endorsement of antisemitic post on X: 'Sickening and chilling'

    01:28

  • 'This place sucks': Sen. Joe Manchin considered leaving the Senate as early as 2018

    02:15

  • Blumenthal says he has ‘confidence’ Biden will overcome low approval in NBC News poll

    01:26

  • ‘I absolutely’ believe Israel is following international law, 2024 candidate Chris Christie says

    01:49

  • Christie refuses to say whether he'd support 6-week abortion ban

    02:28

  • Full Christie: 'Unlike a lot of other people … I was there' in Israel during its war with Hamas

    08:59
    Negotiations involve 'considerably more than 12' hostages, Biden's deputy NSA says

    02:45
    NSC’s Jon Finer: We are ‘closer than we have been’ in negotiating hostage release

    01:22

  • U.S., Israel and Hamas close in on deal to release hostages in exchange for pause in fighting

    01:51

  • Young voters turn on Biden in NBC News national poll

    00:34

  • NBC News Poll: Biden’s standing hits new low amid Israel-Hamas war

    05:16

  • Hamas uses Al-Shifa Hospital in 'unconscionable way' to 'plan terrorist attacks': Full deputy NSA

    14:11

  • Biden's deputy national security adviser refuses to say if Israel is following international law

    02:14

  • Student Athletes: College sports and NIL | Meet the Press Reports

    34:50

  • NCAA president calls for national NIL regulation: ‘Right now, there are no rules’

    09:18

  • Senators Booker and Blumenthal push college athletes protections: ‘College sports is in crisis’

    15:16

  • ‘There’s a new hot dog in town’: College athletes try to make a living within NCAA rules

    07:39

Meet the Press

Negotiations involve 'considerably more than 12' hostages, Biden's deputy NSA says

02:45

Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer says he will not reveal any information that could jeopardize "the completion of the deal," but gives some indication as to the number of hostages being considered for release.Nov. 19, 2023

