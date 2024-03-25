IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Netanyahu canceling high-level meeting is 'political response' to UN vote, says fmr. Mideast Envoy
March 25, 202405:34

Netanyahu canceling high-level meeting is 'political response' to UN vote, says fmr. Mideast Envoy

05:34

Former Mideast Envoy Dennis Ross joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss Prime Minister Netanyahu’s decision to cancel a visit by Israeli officials to Washington after the UN Security Council passed a resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire and the release of all remaining hostages in Gaza.March 25, 2024

