New bipartisan bill would let moms in Congress vote by proxy after giving birth

A bipartisan group of lawmakers held a press conference urging the House to change the rules so new moms in Congress can vote by proxy for six weeks after giving birth. NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Julie Tsirkin sat down with Reps. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) and Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.), who are leading the effort.Jan. 18, 2024