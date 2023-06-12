Create your free profile or log in to save this video

New book chronicles D.C.’s attempt to return to normal in the post-Trump era

Former President Trump’s four years in the White House shook up Washington, D.C. Ben Terris, author of the book “The Big Break: The Gamblers, Party Animals, and True Believers Trying to Win in Washington While America Loses Its Mind,” joins Meet the Press NOW.June 12, 2023