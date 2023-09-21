New U.S. aid package to Ukraine will be valued at up to $325 million

NBC News White House Correspondent Allie Raffa and NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Julie Tsirkin join Meet the Press NOW to discuss President Biden’s commitment of an additional U.S. aid package to Ukraine valued at up to $325 million. This new round of aid falls under the Presidential Drawdown Authority, which allows the president to pull military equipment from U.S. stocks and provide them to other nations.Sept. 21, 2023