IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Chuck Todd’s final Meet the Press NOW: ‘The beauty of politics, at its best is, it’s anyone’s game’

    03:21

  • Georgia Grand Jury report ‘should not have been released’: Fmr. DeKalb County prosecutor

    05:33

  • RFK Jr. ‘knows what he is doing and he’s being used’ by conservatives, says Newsom

    02:14

  • Meet the Press NOW celebrates Chuck Todd’s final show as anchor

    03:04
  • Now Playing

    Newsom: Ron DeSantis is 'functionally authoritarian'

    00:45
  • UP NEXT

    Pelosi re-election plan surprises Democrats, excites Republicans

    12:16

  • DeSantis sending forces into Mexico would create ‘major crisis,’ says fmr. foreign minister

    06:05

  • Full Panel: Haley is ‘over performing’ because GOP women are looking for female nominee

    10:44

  • Newsom: Democrats need to ‘move on’ from worries over Biden re-election

    01:47

  • Ukraine as a 2024 issue isn't in 'either party's interest,' fmr. ambassador says

    06:12

  • Chuck Todd: White House faces ‘mounting’ questions about Ukraine war sustainability

    01:27

  • Jury finds Trump adviser Peter Navarro guilty of contempt of Congress

    01:56

  • Pence: GOP is choosing between ‘conservatism’ and ‘siren song of populism’

    09:59

  • Trump ‘relishes’ the chance to fight charges in Georgia by testifying

    08:47

  • Special counsel David Weiss to seek indictment of Hunter Biden by September 29

    03:26

  • McCarthy doesn’t have ‘any reason’ to pursue impeachment inquiry, GOP congressman says

    07:52

  • Senate GOP isn’t the ‘least’ concerned about McConnell’s ability to serve

    03:12

  • Fmr. Proud Boys leader described in Jan. 6 trial as 'a general, not a soldier'

    07:20

  • Texas AG Ken Paxton has ‘little support’ among Republicans in impeachment trial

    07:07

  • Rhode Island and Utah hold special primary elections: What to watch

    00:41

Meet the Press

Newsom: Ron DeSantis is 'functionally authoritarian'

00:45

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) talks to Meet the Press in an exclusive interview about Trumpism and its impact on the Republican primary and national politics.Sept. 8, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Chuck Todd’s final Meet the Press NOW: ‘The beauty of politics, at its best is, it’s anyone’s game’

    03:21

  • Georgia Grand Jury report ‘should not have been released’: Fmr. DeKalb County prosecutor

    05:33

  • RFK Jr. ‘knows what he is doing and he’s being used’ by conservatives, says Newsom

    02:14

  • Meet the Press NOW celebrates Chuck Todd’s final show as anchor

    03:04
  • Now Playing

    Newsom: Ron DeSantis is 'functionally authoritarian'

    00:45
  • UP NEXT

    Pelosi re-election plan surprises Democrats, excites Republicans

    12:16
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All