Newsom says calls for him to get in 2024 race are ‘idle chatter’ and a ‘sideshow’

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) dismissed calls for him to jump into the 2024 race as “idle chatter” and a “sideshow” during an exclusive interview with Meet the Press. Newsom said, “What Democrats need to do is worry less, do more, continue to over-perform as we have, continue to win, make the case.”Feb. 25, 2024