IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Pence says he asked Senate parliamentarian about fake electors after hearing 'rumors'

    02:39

  • Potential Biden primary challenger says president's image is corrupted by Hunter probe

    03:11

  • Pence doubles down on Trump asking him to disregard Constitution: 'Check his tweets'

    01:17

  • Phillips: ‘Some people have asked that I not use their names’ in calls to primary Biden

    01:14

  • Pence won’t say he’s a MAGA Republican

    00:56
  • Now Playing

    Nikki Haley ahead of RNC debate: 'I know exactly what gets under' Trump's skin

    05:20
  • UP NEXT

    Special counsels can be 'corrosive' to DOJ, says Chuck Rosenberg

    02:10

  • Meet the Press Minute: Biden discusses the Iran Hostage Crisis in 1980

    01:14

  • How to help those impacted by Maui fire

    00:26

  • Full Panel: ‘I do not think there is a legitimate appetite for another Democratic candidate’ in 2024

    07:24

  • Democrats aren’t the only ones voting for abortion rights, Ohio shows

    02:21

  • Full Phillips: Majority of the country ‘would like to see Joe Biden … pass the torch’

    07:54

  • Full Pence: ‘I’m going to clean house on the whole top floor’ of the DOJ if elected president

    12:52

  • New Hunter Biden special counsel appointment ‘seems somewhat cosmetic’: Full Rosenberg

    04:12

  • Chuck Todd: Garland delaying Weiss special counsel appointment is ‘hard to understand’

    04:13

  • Judge revokes bail for FTX's Bankman-Fried sending him to jail

    03:08

  • U.S.-led international mission in Haiti not popular because of ‘fatigue,’ says Latin America expert

    04:43

  • Wind ‘sounded like freight trains’ causing Maui wildfires to spread, says Lahaina business owner

    03:56

  • Why did it take so long for DOJ to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden?

    09:03

  • Hunter Biden special counsel says case will likely go to trial

    02:22

Meet the Press

Nikki Haley ahead of RNC debate: 'I know exactly what gets under' Trump's skin

05:20

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley spoke with NBC News Correspondent Ali Vitali about her GOP presidential campaign and the upcoming debate at the Iowa State Fair.Aug. 14, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Pence says he asked Senate parliamentarian about fake electors after hearing 'rumors'

    02:39

  • Potential Biden primary challenger says president's image is corrupted by Hunter probe

    03:11

  • Pence doubles down on Trump asking him to disregard Constitution: 'Check his tweets'

    01:17

  • Phillips: ‘Some people have asked that I not use their names’ in calls to primary Biden

    01:14

  • Pence won’t say he’s a MAGA Republican

    00:56
  • Now Playing

    Nikki Haley ahead of RNC debate: 'I know exactly what gets under' Trump's skin

    05:20
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All