Nikki Haley: 'I was mortified' Biden asked China for help with Russia

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Blinken: If Poland sends jets to Ukraine, U.S. will want to 'backfill' them01:45
Eddie Glaude: Biden made a 'mistake' not mentioning Bloody Sunday in SOTU speech01:02
Now Playing
Nikki Haley: 'I was mortified' Biden asked China for help with Russia02:10
UP NEXT
Full Panel: Nuclear threat spurs global anxiety08:24
U.S. should ‘give the Ukrainians the ability to create a no-fly zone’01:35
Manchin to fellow Democrats: 'Get your financial house in order'00:43
Full Stavridis and Hill: In Russian conflict, ‘he biggest weapon we have is truth’07:04
Manchin: No-fly zone in Ukraine should not be taken off the table01:18
Full Nikki Haley: 'We were late to the game,' in supporting Ukraine07:59
Blinken on future of diplomacy with Putin: 'I think we need to be prepared for this going on for some time'01:41
Full Manchin Interview: 'Forget about the aspirational, we’re living in the real world'05:58
Blinken on a no-fly zone in Ukraine: We're trying to end this war, 'not start a new one'02:15
'They're arriving with nothing,' Ukrainian refugees pour into Poland01:47
Engel: For Russia, 'the offensive is not going well'03:01
Ukraine's fierce resistance continues, but worst is yet to come01:18
Full Blinken: ‘Taking a city is not taking the hearts and minds of Ukrainians’09:23
Latest jobs numbers paint a rosy picture, but recent revisions tell a different story01:15
Rev. Sharpton: U.S. ‘cannot be global liberators’ and ‘ignore the threat to democracy’ at home01:19
David Miliband: Humanitarians can ‘staunch the bleeding’ but need politicians to ‘stop the killing’06:56
Ukrainian parliament member: World War III ‘has already started’04:47
Nikki Haley: 'I was mortified' Biden asked China for help with Russia02:10
Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley shares her observations on Russia and China's closeness, leading up to Russia's attack on Ukraine.March 6, 2022
Blinken: If Poland sends jets to Ukraine, U.S. will want to 'backfill' them01:45
Eddie Glaude: Biden made a 'mistake' not mentioning Bloody Sunday in SOTU speech01:02
Now Playing
Nikki Haley: 'I was mortified' Biden asked China for help with Russia02:10
UP NEXT
Full Panel: Nuclear threat spurs global anxiety08:24
U.S. should ‘give the Ukrainians the ability to create a no-fly zone’01:35
Manchin to fellow Democrats: 'Get your financial house in order'00:43