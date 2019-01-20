Meet the Press

No deal yet, but shutdown negotiations start to move

02:36

President Trump made an offer that could end the shutdown and Democrats rejected it, but the move could begin the negotiations needed to re-open government.Jan. 20, 2019

    02:36

  • Giuliani: Trump Tower Moscow negotiations 'as far as October, November' 2016

    03:01

  • Shutdown Effects: Economic hardship far from DC

    02:06

  • Full Giuliani: Cohen's 'sole mission' was Trump Tower Moscow

    11:17

  • Kasparov: All Trump's 'big decisions' are 'connected to Putin's interests'

    07:45

  • Dean's scream turns 15: Chuck remembers the first viral moment in American politics

    02:06

