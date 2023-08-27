No Labels Co-Chair McCrory: Those saying third party can't succeed thought Trump couldn't win

Former Gov. Pat McCrory (R-N.C.), Markos Moulitsas, fmr. Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) and Danielle Pletka join the Meet the Press roundtable to discuss the viability of a third-party ticket in 2024.Aug. 27, 2023