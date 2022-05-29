IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • McCrory: Voters thought 'I was weaker' because opponent carried a gun in ads

    01:55

  • Full Panel: Bipartisan Senate group holds first talks on guns

    07:45

  • Full McCrory: Gun 'violence is a cultural problem that this country must face'

    05:42

  • Full Booker: 'We know what works' to prevent gun violence, but 'there is no progress'

    06:25

  • Cory Booker: Nothing will change on guns until 'redemptive love of our children turns to action'

    01:26

  • Former Baltimore mayor: If you say you value life but you 'let these babies die and do nothing ... your mirror is broken'

    01:13

  • ‘Law enforcement across the country is outgunned’: Full gun violence panel

    08:38

  • Uvalde timeline reveals botched police response

    02:04
    No member of Congress has been voted out of office for being too pro-gun

    01:24
    Views on guns remain locked, except for moments like this

    01:33

  • 'These families are destroyed': Texas State Senator Gutierrez

    05:31

  • Texas has loosened at least 25 gun laws since 2007

    01:44

  • Schweit: U.S. has ‘culture of guns’ that ‘starts at a young age’

    02:04

  • Schumer: No imminent vote on gun bills in wake of Texas massacre

    02:14

  • Texas officials confirm school was shooter’s ‘intended target’

    03:51

  • Iraqi man accused of plotting to kill George W. Bush

    03:14

  • Deadline today for Pa. counties to send 'unofficial' results as GOP Senate primary recount likely

    02:51

  • What to watch for in Alabama, Arkansas and Georgia primaries

    07:49

  • In Texas runoff, some voters seeing ‘names on their ballot for the first time’ after redistricting

    02:55

  • Herschel Walker 'trying to link' Biden and likely opponent Sen. Warnock

    02:29

Meet the Press

No member of Congress has been voted out of office for being too pro-gun

01:24

Majorities claim to want tougher background checks and to ban assault weapons. But until vote like they mean it, we will hear more calls for thoughts and prayers soon enough.May 29, 2022

