Meet the Press

Nov. 14 — Gov. Chris Sununu, Brian Deese & Rep. Adam Schiff

58:48

Gov. Chris Sununu (R-N.H.) talks about his decision not to seek the Republican nomination for Senate. Brian Deese, Director of the White House's National Economic Council, defends the Biden administration’s handling of rising inflation. Rep. Adam Schiff (R-Calif.) shares what a Steve Bannon indictment means for the House Select Committee to Investigate January 6th. Leigh Ann Caldwell, Matthew Continetti, former Sen. Claire McCaskill and Eugene Scott join the Meet the Press roundtable.Nov. 14, 2021

