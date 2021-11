Chuck talks with Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Sen Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. He also speaks w with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to talk about the president's negotiations in the Senate. Kristen Soltis Anderson, Kelly O’Donnell, David Henderson and Rev. Al Sharpton join the Meet the Press roundtable.Nov. 21, 2021