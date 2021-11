After Republicans' strong showing in Virginia and New Jersey, watch exclusive interviews with White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.), Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.). Plus, Chuck sits down with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to talk about climate change. Peter Baker, Amna Nawaz, former Rep. Donna Edwards (D-Md.) and Sara Fagen join the Meet the Press roundtable.Nov. 7, 2021