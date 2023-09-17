IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump says he doesn’t worry about going to jail: ‘I don’t even think about it’

  • Trump says he needed ‘22,000 votes’ in each state to win in 2020, but falsely claims he still won

  • Kristen Welker: It is an incredible honor to be sitting in this chair

  • Trump says it was his 'decision' to believe 2020 election was rigged

  • Trump ‘boxing himself into positions’ by claiming role in 2020 election challenge

  • Trump criticizes Republicans pushing abortion bans with no exceptions: ‘You’re not going to win’

  • Trump ‘won’t say’ if he would provide military support to Taiwan against an invasion from China

  • Kristen Welker starts as Meet the Press moderator after ‘extraordinary week’ in U.S. politics

  • Trump: ‘I look for a trial’ in Georgia, to clear the record on the election allegations

  • ‘No,’ Trump rules out a third term run if re-elected, says he needs '6 months to a year'

    NSA Jake Sullivan secretly meets with China in Malta

    Trump on fentanyl deaths: ‘It comes from Mexico. Something’s got to be done’

  • Biden allies worried about 'emotion toll' Hunter indictment will have on the president 

  • Full Trump Interview: ‘I don’t consider us to have much of a democracy right now’

  • Trump: ‘There should be a competency’ test for presidential candidates

  • ‘It was a very nice note': Trump says he left Biden a message when he departed the White House

  • White House has an ‘ostrich’ strategy on 2024, says fmr. Dem senator

  • Kristen Welker previews Trump interview ahead of first show as Meet the Press moderator

  • Rep. Dingell: UAW strike is ‘where the rubber is hitting the road’ for auto industry future

  • Sen. Peters: Strike is about more than the UAW, it’s about workers across the country

Meet the Press

NSA Jake Sullivan secretly meets with China in Malta

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has been secretly meeting in Malta with the Chinese foreign minister this weekend, NBC News Washington Managing Editor Carol Lee reports. It could be a precursor to a meeting between President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this fall.Sept. 17, 2023

