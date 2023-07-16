IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sen. Sullivan: NATO 'undermined' by 'lagger' nations not meeting GDP commitment

  • Full Sen. Sullivan: Tuberville 'has the right' to place holds on military promotions

  • As U.S. crosses Putin’s red lines, NSA says, ‘We have learned … what is possible and what is not’

  • Full Jake Sullivan: If Putin bets on 2024 U.S. election results, 'he's going to continue losing'

    NSA Sullivan defends U.S. ‘moral authority’ in supplying cluster bombs to Ukraine

    Chuck Todd: Biden’s NATO work may be ‘judged by history’ as most impactful of his presidency

  • ‘Real disconnect’ between cost of living and workers’ paychecks | Meet the Press Reports

  • Andrew Yang: ‘No one should be working and be poor’ in America

  • Partnering with FEMA could support heat relief opportunities, says Phoenix’s heat officer

  • Hollywood writers and actors strike together for the first time in decades

  • Full Panel: Abortion is a ‘losing issue’ for Republicans

  • Chuck Todd: Trump’s abortion stance sets him apart from GOP field

  • Panel: DeSantis would’ve ‘captured so much momentum’ if he announced 2024 run earlier

  • As Trump remains GOP front-runner, Biden assures NATO allies of U.S. stability and commitment

  • How Much is a Living Wage? | Meet the Press Reports

  • Abortion amendment will ‘undermine’ ability to recruit military, says Democratic lawmaker

  • Pentagon is ‘opening’ to a dialogue with the Russian military, deputy press sec. says

  • Fmr. ambassador to Russia ‘surprised’ Putin and Prigozhin met face-to-face

  • MTP Minute: Then-VP Gore predicts heat wave trends in 1993

  • Buck: MTG was 'kicked out' of the Freedom Caucus after she 'consistently attacked other members'

Meet the Press

NSA Sullivan defends U.S. ‘moral authority’ in supplying cluster bombs to Ukraine

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan defends the Biden administration’s decision to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine in its war against Russia, saying the U.S.’ “moral authority” comes from “supporting a country under a brutal, vicious attack by its neighbor.” July 16, 2023

