Oklahoma city council member facing recall election over ties to white nationalist group
April 2, 202404:07

Oklahoma city council member facing recall election over ties to white nationalist group

Judd Blevins, Enid, Oklahoma city council member, is facing a recall election over his ties to white nationalists. NBC News Correspondent Brandy Zadrozny explains the significance of that effort after constituents discovered he attended the "Unite the Right" march in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.April 2, 2024

