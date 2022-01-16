Omicron surge hasn’t hit rural communities … yet

Many of the nation’s rural counties have far lower vaccination rates than their urban counterparts. And if there is massive spread in rural communities, there simply are not a lot of rural hospitals to serve people, never mind ICU beds. Jan. 16, 2022
Clyburn to colleagues against amending rules: 'I don't think you're on the right side of history'
02:58
'Democrats whine too much': Democratic strategist James Carville says as independents drift away from the party
01:51
Biden ends week lobbying Democrats over voting rights plan that can't pass
01:18
Biden comes back from Capitol Hill empty-handed for third time
02:52
Romney: U.S. must support Ukraine insurgency if Putin enters country