IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    One problem with permanent Daylight Saving Time: Geography

    02:37
  • UP NEXT

    Doctors without Borders emergency coordinator ‘worried’ situation in Mariupol ‘will be catastrophic’

    01:51

  • Kyiv mayor calls out Russian propaganda against Ukraine: 'Bull----'

    09:29

  • Bonnie Glaser: ‘China needs to think twice’ about undermining Russian sanctions

    02:22

  • EU Ambassador: If Putin succeeds, ‘all the bullies around the world … will try to do the same’

    08:30

  • Full Warner: U.S. should 'bring all forms of pressure to bear,' sanction every member of Russian parliament

    07:11

  • Russians are ‘attacking on too many fronts’ and losses are growing

    03:33

  • Mobile cremation machine reports in Ukraine are ‘credible’ as Russian forces face losses

    01:32

  • Mariupol residents 'getting some of the worst of this war' facing shelling and airstrikes

    01:14

  • Full Sen. Rosen: ‘We have to find a way to stop Vladimir Putin’

    07:24

  • Zelenskyy: 'Nobody knows whether [World War III] may have already started.'

    01:19

  • Sen. Bennet: McConnell accusing Biden of 'weakness' with Putin 'just words'

    03:18

  • Brennan on Russia annexation of Crimea: 'Should've provided more lethal support to' eastern Ukraine

    09:36

  • Biden to attend NATO meeting in Brussels next week amid Russia-Ukraine war

    02:54

  • Ukrainian MP: 'Russia doesn't care. It wants to destroy our country'

    05:27

  • Lt. Gen. Hodges: Russia may be forced to stop attack 'within the next 10 days'

    01:43

  • MTP Compressed: U.S. preparing to address a possible Russian chemical attack, Bill Barr says he’d vote Trump over a Democrat

    02:59

  • Full Panel: U.S. 'unified' around Putin as 'the enemy' amid Ukraine invasion

    07:09

  • Remembering NBC News director Max Schindler

    00:29

  • Barr: Going to support somebody else in 2024, does not support Trump’s bid

    01:15

Meet the Press

One problem with permanent Daylight Saving Time: Geography

02:37

For people living at the extremes of their time zone, the biannual clock shift keeps people from waking up in the dark.March 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    One problem with permanent Daylight Saving Time: Geography

    02:37
  • UP NEXT

    Doctors without Borders emergency coordinator ‘worried’ situation in Mariupol ‘will be catastrophic’

    01:51

  • Kyiv mayor calls out Russian propaganda against Ukraine: 'Bull----'

    09:29

  • Bonnie Glaser: ‘China needs to think twice’ about undermining Russian sanctions

    02:22

  • EU Ambassador: If Putin succeeds, ‘all the bullies around the world … will try to do the same’

    08:30

  • Full Warner: U.S. should 'bring all forms of pressure to bear,' sanction every member of Russian parliament

    07:11

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All