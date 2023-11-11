IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Israel’s responsibility is to ‘keep civilian deaths at a minimum,’ says senior adviser to Netanyahu

    10:47

  • Kornacki on 2024 Senate map: ‘Not a stretch to say’ Republicans very likely to get West Virginia

    04:39

  • What to watch for when Biden and Xi meet in California

    02:26
    One survived, one did not: Two American stories of being pregnant while Black in America

    16:53
    'Racism and chronic stressors' leading cause of challenges in Black pregnancies

    13:16

  • American Black mothers face ‘maternal mortality crisis’ | Meet the Press Reports

    32:20

  • Veterans are ‘stepping up’ in a new way and volunteering as election workers

    02:45

  • Full Panel: The Senate is 'a real issue' for Democrats as Sen. Manchin bows out

    08:42

  • Israel is 'losing a lot of support' internationally because of the mounting death toll in Gaza

    04:17

  • No one will admit to supporting Trump in 5-10 years, Kinzinger says

    06:57

  • Biden announced four-hour pauses in Gaza as a way to 'pressure' Netanyahu, Monica Alba says

    09:28

  • NBC News Republican Presidential Debate: Special Coverage and Analysis

    47:20

  • Iowa voter describes worsening view of Vivek Ramaswamy after debate

    03:34

  • Tim Scott says he's 'confident' he'll be at fourth debate despite struggling to quality for third

    04:13

  • Nikki Haley gains ground with New Hampshire voters after third Republican debate

    02:53

  • ‘Pro-lifers have a big problem on these referenda,’ DeSantis says after debate

    07:19

  • DeSantis says Alvin Bragg indictment ‘helped’ Trump with GOP voters

    01:23

  • Vivek Ramaswamy will be 'unconstrained' on Republican debate stage, campaign says

    05:08

  • Tim Scott campaign: Republican debate will be a 'slug fest' between Haley, DeSantis

    05:32

  • How GOP candidates prep for debates: Enchiladas, french fries and Bruce Springsteen

    01:01

Meet the Press

Meet the Press

16:53

NBC News Now Daily Anchor Zinhle Essamuah follows two pregnant Black mothers over the course of 2023 for Meet the Press Reports. From intimate home videos to interviews with loved ones and doulas, their stories offer a glimpse into the harsh realities Black women face when they become pregnant in America. Nov. 11, 2023

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

Best of NBC News

