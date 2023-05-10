IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Feinstein to return to Senate after nearly 3-month absence from health issues

    00:36

  • Sexual abuse verdict in E. Jean Carroll case could ‘bolster support’ for Trump: Panel

    10:02

  • Access Hollywood tape ‘should not’ have been used in E. Jean Carroll case, Trump lawyer says

    07:11

  • Debt limit negotiators should stay at the White House 'until there's a deal,' says Democratic congressman

    07:35

  • Debt ceiling meeting between Biden and McCarthy was ‘a standoff,’ GOP congressman says

    09:54

  • McCarthy was 'disrespectful' in Biden meeting on debt limit, sources say

    02:04
  • Now Playing

    Over 11,000 migrants apprehended at border two days before Title 42 lifts

    03:21
  • UP NEXT

    Full Interview: Mike Pence sidesteps whether Trump fit to serve after E. Jean Carroll verdict

    24:52

  • Trump appealing verdict in E. Jean Carroll case would be ‘unwise’: Panel

    03:20

  • White House debt limit meeting is 'best of government' despite looming default: Mich. congresswoman

    06:30

  • Drag performers find out soon if they need to go to trial to defend their art form

    04:08

  • Many migrants coming to the border don’t know what Title 42 even is

    02:36

  • Democratic congressman: Biden admin. implemented new border policies ‘too late’

    08:42

  • ‘Growing visibility’ of drag has led to new GOP ‘backlash’

    08:51

  • ‘The agenda is to just exist’: New Tennessee law pulls drag queens into politics

    13:57

  • Full Panel: Economy and education could be ‘alarm bells’ for 2024 election

    05:33

  • Trump will 'drop in the polls' and show up on the debate stage, 2024 candidate Hutchinson predicts

    00:36

  • Trump has 'moral responsibility' for January 6: Full Hutchinson

    11:35

  • Roberts should publicly state 'clear set of rules' for Supreme Court: Hutchinson

    02:13

  • Meet the Press Minute: ‘Continuity’ of the monarchy is a ‘great strength,’ says Prince Philip

    01:04

Meet the Press

Over 11,000 migrants apprehended at border two days before Title 42 lifts

03:21

As 1,500 duty-troops make their way to the border, even more migrants are expected to cross into the country as Covid-era Title 42 policy lifts on Thursday.May 10, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Feinstein to return to Senate after nearly 3-month absence from health issues

    00:36

  • Sexual abuse verdict in E. Jean Carroll case could ‘bolster support’ for Trump: Panel

    10:02

  • Access Hollywood tape ‘should not’ have been used in E. Jean Carroll case, Trump lawyer says

    07:11

  • Debt limit negotiators should stay at the White House 'until there's a deal,' says Democratic congressman

    07:35

  • Debt ceiling meeting between Biden and McCarthy was ‘a standoff,’ GOP congressman says

    09:54

  • McCarthy was 'disrespectful' in Biden meeting on debt limit, sources say

    02:04

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All