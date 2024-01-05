IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press

Palestinian resettlement ‘not a military objective,’ says IDF spokesperson

01:57

Some far-right members of Israel’s government have called for the migration of Palestinians from Gaza. NBC News foreign correspondent Raf Sanchez spoke one-on-one with IDF chief spokesperson Adm. Daniel Hagari about the military’s operations. Jan. 5, 2024

