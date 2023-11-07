Panel: Youngkin will ‘automatically’ become 2028 presidential candidate if GOP wins 2023 state race

Chuck Todd: Tuesday election is a test of Trump06:12
- Now Playing
Panel: Youngkin will ‘automatically’ become 2028 presidential candidate if GOP wins 2023 state race08:00
- UP NEXT
Trump ‘doesn’t want to have to go head to head’ with DeSantis in debate, GOP congressman says07:23
Florida is ‘not a red state’ but ‘gerrymandered,’ fmr. Rep. Mucarsel-Powell says06:31
Iowa Gov. Reynolds endorses Gov. DeSantis for president: Trump ‘can’t win’ in 202423:00
Full Panel: Democrats are 'looking to 2028 and skipping 2024'10:00
DeSantis: If you don’t ‘kiss the ring’ with Trump, he’ll trash you00:41
Virginia election previews abortion messaging ahead of 202403:43
Where will Israel’s ground offensive go next?02:39
Trump overtakes Biden in polling of key swing states04:09
Full Panel: DeSantis desperately needs the possible bump from Iowa Gov. Reynolds' endorsement07:02
Ukraine-Russia war 'is taking the best of us,' Zelenskyy says00:55
Zelenskyy: Russia, Iran and North Korea sponsored Hamas’ attack on Israel02:10
Zelenskyy says he’s ‘ready to go to Israel today’ but the visit will ‘depend on a number of things’01:32
'We can’t trust terrorists': Zelenskyy rejects possible peace negotiations with Russia01:21
Zelenskyy says he only needs ‘24 minutes’ to explain to Trump he ‘can’t bring peace’ in Ukraine02:47
Zelenskyy rejects that war with Russia has reached a ‘stalemate’04:22
Russia now controls 18 percent of Ukraine, including Crimea and parts of eastern Ukraine02:01
For Iowa Republicans, the most important presidential quality is the ability to beat Biden: Poll03:10
DeSantis to get coveted endorsement from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds01:20
Chuck Todd: Tuesday election is a test of Trump06:12
- Now Playing
Panel: Youngkin will ‘automatically’ become 2028 presidential candidate if GOP wins 2023 state race08:00
- UP NEXT
Trump ‘doesn’t want to have to go head to head’ with DeSantis in debate, GOP congressman says07:23
Florida is ‘not a red state’ but ‘gerrymandered,’ fmr. Rep. Mucarsel-Powell says06:31
Iowa Gov. Reynolds endorses Gov. DeSantis for president: Trump ‘can’t win’ in 202423:00
Full Panel: Democrats are 'looking to 2028 and skipping 2024'10:00
Play All