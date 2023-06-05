Parkland congressman: I’ve been to more hearings on gas stoves than shootings

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) said that a “vote for Democrats is a vote for normalcy” on the debt ceiling, praising President Joe Biden’s recent negotiations over raising the ceiling and raising concern over former President Donald Trump’s remark that the United States should default. Moskowitz also called on Congress to hold more hearings on gun violence. “Six months into Congress in gun awareness prevention month we’re doing gas stoves, we’ve not had one hearing on school safety, we’ve not had one hearing on gun violence,” Moskowitz said.June 5, 2023