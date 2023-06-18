IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press

Pence ‘always hoped’ Trump would have ‘come around’ on accepting 2020 election results

01:36

Former Vice President Mike Pence called out former President Donald Trump’s false claims that Pence could overturn the 2020 election results. “I did my duty that day. I’m running for president … because I believe our party and our country need new leadership,” Pence says.June 18, 2023

