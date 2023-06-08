IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Looking back at the influence of evangelical broadcaster Pat Robertson

    05:20
  • Now Playing

    Pence defends Trump in classified docs case: 'We've seen a politicization of the' DOJ

    01:16
  • UP NEXT

    Alabama Supreme Court decision ‘should’ve been’ easy, but Dobbs cast doubts, NDRC director says

    03:36

  • Full Cevallos: ‘Now that we’re in target land [with Trump], the calculus changes’

    05:28

  • Chuck Todd: Brace for the ‘political fallout’ of Trump indictment watch

    02:51

  • DOJ might take a look at dealings between PGA, Saudi Arabia

    05:52

  • Who is 2024 presidential hopeful Doug Burgum?

    02:45

  • For Jan. 6 arguments, ‘the only way out is through’ for the Pence 2024 campaign

    02:52

  • Chuck Todd: Christie and Pence enter 2024 field after 'enabling' Trump

    03:38

  • Florida's 'taxpayer-funded' program uses 'deception' to move migrants, California AG says

    06:35

  • Full Panel: Chris Christie on ‘kamikaze mission’ to ‘take out Trump’

    09:52

  • Who will be Chris Christie’s base in the 2024 presidential race?

    03:51

  • Biden’s roadblocks to 2024: Failed student debt, DACA promises; RFK Jr. and Cornel West

    06:18

  • Parkland congressman: House is talking about gas stoves but not shootings

    06:38

  • What is a sonic boom and why did D.C. residents hear it Sunday?

    01:32

  • Full Panel: 2024 GOP candidates need to 'pick a line' on abortion messaging

    09:55

  • Pence is in; Sununu out for 2024, as GOP hopefuls flock to Iowa

    04:03

  • Chuck Todd to step down as Meet the Press moderator after nine years

    03:32

  • Full Panel: A ‘messy Republican primary is the best thing for Biden’

    07:42

  • MTP Minute: Rosalynn Carter expresses concern for aging Americans in 1976

    01:28

Meet the Press

Pence defends Trump in classified docs case: 'We've seen a politicization of the' DOJ

01:16

Despite criticizing his former boss’s actions around Jan. 6 during his campaign launch, former Vice President Mike Pence is now defending former President Trump as he faces potential charges. "I would hope the Department of Justice did not move forward,” Pence said, adding that it “would be extraordinarily divisive in our country.”June 8, 2023

  • Looking back at the influence of evangelical broadcaster Pat Robertson

    05:20
  • Now Playing

    Pence defends Trump in classified docs case: 'We've seen a politicization of the' DOJ

    01:16
  • UP NEXT

    Alabama Supreme Court decision ‘should’ve been’ easy, but Dobbs cast doubts, NDRC director says

    03:36

  • Full Cevallos: ‘Now that we’re in target land [with Trump], the calculus changes’

    05:28

  • Chuck Todd: Brace for the ‘political fallout’ of Trump indictment watch

    02:51

  • DOJ might take a look at dealings between PGA, Saudi Arabia

    05:52

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All