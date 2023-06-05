Pence is in; Sununu out for 2024, as GOP hopefuls flock to Iowa

Gov. Chris Sununu (R-N.H.) announced Monday that he will not enter the 2024 Republican presidential primary, saying a crowded field will only help former President Donald Trump win, while former Vice President Mike Pence filed papers to join the race. "Not since Vice President John Nance Garner back in 1940 challenged Franklin Delano Roosevelt for the presidency have we seen this sort of relationship of Vice President challenging his former President," NBC News Correspondent Vaughn Hillyard said.June 5, 2023