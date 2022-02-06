IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Full Panel: Racial disparity ‘is not just football … this is a symbol of American society’

    04:47

  • Full Panel: We can no longer say ‘peaceful transfer of power’

    07:52
  • Now Playing

    Pence's chief of staff describes the timeline of Jan. 6 insurrection through his eyes

    00:58
  • UP NEXT

    Full Marc Short: Former VP Pence was ‘crystal clear from day one’ that he couldn't reject 2020 electors

    13:22

  • Pence's chief of staff: Trump had 'many bad advisers' who were 'snake-oil salesmen'

    00:51

  • As investigations heat up, Republicans embrace Trump and January 6th attackers

    02:54

  • Sullivan: If Russia moves a tank or troop into Ukraine, Nord Stream Two will not move forward

    01:37

  • Full Jake Sullivan: Russian 'invasion of Ukraine could happen at any time'

    09:34

  • Engel: Ukrainians say 'we will fight until the end'

    02:13

  • U.S. plans for a diplomatic boycott of the Olympic Games have largely fizzled

    01:03

  • Data show how bad the NFL's racial-equality problem is among coaches

    02:14

  • White House advisor: Labor force ‘growing at a solid clip’ after January jobs report

    01:19

  • RNC censures Reps. Cheney and Kinzinger for Jan. 6 committee participation

    01:09

  • Fmr. ambassador to China: Diplomatic boycotts 'have no effect on Chinese behavior'

    01:38

  • Fmr. CIA director: U.S. ‘needs to be concerned’ about China’s growing influence

    08:03

  • Biden sending ‘a message’ to Democrats with crime reduction plan

    02:07

  • Adm. Stavridis: ‘Inevitable’ new ISIS leaders will emerge

    01:19

  • Groundhog Day has a whole new meaning, again

    01:24

  • FBI Director Wray: China wants to ‘replace’ the U.S. as global superpower

    02:46

  • Sen. Coons: U.S. sanctions on Russia could have ‘costs and consequences’ on allies

    08:21

Meet the Press

Pence's chief of staff describes the timeline of Jan. 6 insurrection through his eyes

00:58

In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, Marc Short, describes a scene where Secret Service tried unsuccessfully to get the then-vice president to evacuate the Capitol during the insurrection. Feb. 6, 2022

  • Full Panel: Racial disparity ‘is not just football … this is a symbol of American society’

    04:47

  • Full Panel: We can no longer say ‘peaceful transfer of power’

    07:52
  • Now Playing

    Pence's chief of staff describes the timeline of Jan. 6 insurrection through his eyes

    00:58
  • UP NEXT

    Full Marc Short: Former VP Pence was ‘crystal clear from day one’ that he couldn't reject 2020 electors

    13:22

  • Pence's chief of staff: Trump had 'many bad advisers' who were 'snake-oil salesmen'

    00:51

  • As investigations heat up, Republicans embrace Trump and January 6th attackers

    02:54

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All