Meet the Press

Poland’s PM says he's ‘worried’ about U.S. fatigue toward the Ukraine war

01:24

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki recently sat down with Kristen Welker and discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine and how long it could last. April 17, 2023

Best of NBC News

