Portman: Ginni Thomas' texts 'might be an issue' for Supreme Court Justice Thomas
01:12
Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) says that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas "has every right" to make a decision about whether he recuses himself from election cases after Thomas' wife, Ginni, sent "stop the steal" texts to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows around the Jan. 6 insurrection. March 27, 2022
