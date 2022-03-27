Portman: Questions to Ketanji Brown Jackson were 'fair game'
01:08
In response to his fellow Republican Sen. Mitt Romney saying questions to President Biden's Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson were offkey, Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) brings up the process of confirming Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh. March 27, 2022
'Delegitimized court': Sen. Booker says Supreme Court needs updated ethics rules in aftermath of Ginni Thomas texts
01:55
Remembering Madeleine Albright, first female secretary of state
00:58
Jeh Johnson: It's a ‘statement of fact,’ Biden should not ‘walk back’ Putin comments
00:58
‘Our people are getting beat up’: Public schools are the new front in the country's culture wars.
02:49
Now Playing
Portman: Questions to Ketanji Brown Jackson were 'fair game'
01:08
UP NEXT
Full Panel: President’s call for Putin’s ouster may be ‘a window into what Biden thinks and feels’