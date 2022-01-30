Portman responds to Tucker Carlson: Ukraine's struggle 'is a fight for freedom'

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Full Panel: Supreme Court vacancy gives Biden a chance to reset

    07:27

  • Durbin: ‘Any decision about the future of Ukraine will be made in Ukraine’

    02:23

  • Full Portman: Putin ‘has strengthened the trans-Atlantic alliance’ by threatening Ukraine

    07:56

  • Durbin: 'By the Amy Coney Barrett test' mid-April would be fair target for SCOTUS confirmation

    01:32

  • Inside the list of Biden's top Supreme Court contenders

    02:54

  • Breyer retirements opens path for Biden to score a much-needed win

    01:06

  • Full Durbin: Supreme Court replacement timing 'depends on the nominee'

    08:44

  • Students value free speech, but feel theirs is threatened

    01:53

  • Fauci: ‘I support [Dr. Walensky] very, very heavily’ to restore confidence in CDC

    10:09

  • Gen. Milley: ‘Things just feel different right now’ with Russia

    02:58

  • New EPA plan cracks down on pollution in communities of color

    04:35

  • Kaine: SCOTUS nomination is a chance to calm the waters after 'we fell short' on voting rights

    07:38

  • Wiley: Black women have been ‘grossly underrepresented on the bench’

    01:39

  • Full Kirby: U.S. is getting ‘our piece’ of potential NATO Response Force ‘more ready’

    06:06

  • Sen. Cardin: Senate expects to ‘get to finish line during this year’ on Breyer replacement

    09:03

  • Jim Messina: ‘No bigger issue’ than a judicial pick to unite Democrats ahead of midterms

    01:34

  • Kelly O’Donnell: Breyer retirement could give Pres. Biden ‘historic legacy opportunity’

    02:29

  • Pete Williams: Justice Breyer marked by belief that the Court ‘must be practical’

    01:40

  • Sen. Warner on Sen. Sinema censure: 'Hesitant' to be 'following the Republican lead'

    01:34

  • Full Panel: Democratic, GOP parties both unpopular and divided in NBC poll

    11:12

Meet the Press

Portman responds to Tucker Carlson: Ukraine's struggle 'is a fight for freedom'

02:00

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) tells Chuck Todd that "it's important the free world stand by" Ukraine, in response to a segment by Fox News Host Tucker Carlson.Jan. 30, 2022

